Nominations for the Tories’ candidate for London Mayor closed at 0900 sharp this morning, with CCHQ expected to “sift” the applicants and slim the field down by this Friday. A final shortlist of two or three candidates will be decided on June 4th. Hustings will take place from June 12th to July 3rd, before voting opens to members from July 4th to July 18th. The final candidate will be confirmed on the 19th…

Here are the nine who have publicly declared an interest:

Paul Scully – Minister for London and Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy

Susan Hall – Former Leader of the London Conservatives

Andrew Boff – Chair of the London Assembly

Samuel Kasumu – Former Special Advisor to Boris Johnson

Daniel Korski – Deputy Head of the Number 10 Policy Unit under David Cameron

Natalie Campbell – Co-chief of ethical bottled-water business Belu, former Royal aide

Alex Challoner – Founder of Cavendish Communications and former adviser to the Tories in the 1990s

Duwayne Brooks – Former LibDem councillor, joined the Tories in 2018. Longlisted for London Mayor in 2020

Natasha Asghar – Conservative Regional Member of the Welsh Parliament. Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology

Kit Malthouse has reportedly decided not to stand…