WATCH: Furious Citizen Hurls Just Stop Oil Protester, Smashes Phone

A concerned citizen took matters into his own hands after having his day disrupted by Just Stop Oil activists. A man in London could be seen snatching banners from the protesters, before throwing the phone out of the hand of another and pushing others to the ground. So far, no arrests have been made. In a statement, the Met Police said:

“We completely understand the frustration and anger of London’s communities when protesters walk slowly in the roads. We urge people not to intervene and to wait for the arrival of police, who will attend the scene promptly.”

This wouldn’t have happened if the police actually did their job…