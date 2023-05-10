WATCH: Morgan Gets Defensive Over Phone Hacking Allegations

A peeved Piers Morgan was left feeling the heat as he was door-stepped by ITV News. Piers was asked if he intended to apologise to Prince Harry after the High Court today heard he must have known about the unlawful phone hacking of the prince. All he could say was:

“I’m not gonna take lectures on privacy invasions from Prince Harry. Someone who’s spent the last three years ruthlessly and cynically invading the Royal Family’s privacy for vast commercial gain and told a pack of lies about them. So I suggest he gets out of court and apologises to his family.”

This rather unconvincing deflection is from a man who himself ruthlessly and cynically invaded celebrity’s privacy for vast commercial gain and told a pack of lies about doing so. After all these years Morgan’s defence remains, in the words of Lord Leveson, “utterly unpersuasive“.