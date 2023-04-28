Convoy Packed with 10,000 Venison Meals on 1,251 Mile Mission to Ukraine

The Country Food Trust has donated 10,000 easy cook venison bolognese meals to the people of Ukraine, with Operation Mighty Convoy embarking on a 1251-mile trip to Lviv to deliver the food this morning. The Trust kindly gave Guido a spare meal and camping stove to prove how easy it is to cook up a tasty dish. Our Senior Reporter Adam Cherry has unzipped his chicken suit and donned the Guido Forks chef’s hat to give it a go. The perfect dish for the boys on the front line…

Find out more about the Mighty Convoy here and read more about the mission below:

The 1251-mile trip, which will take 23 hours, has been organised by the British food charity The Country Food Trust, who supply high protein nutritious meals free for foodbanks in the UK. The 10,000 donated ‘Country Bolognese’ meals, which were specially made by Holmesterne Foods in Brompton on Swale in the Prime Minister’s constituency of Richmond, Yorkshire, are ideal as the Venison Bolognese and cooked pasta are sealed in pouches, can be eaten hot or cold and heated in boiling water. This is especially important as it allows people hiding underground or out in the field without electricity or gas to eat. The four former NHS ambulances carrying the food will also be donated to the people of Lviv to provide urgent medical assistance. They have been bought by donations from members of the public and reconditioned especially for working in war torn Ukraine. The cost of the food and the four ambulances was nearly £50,000. The aid mission, called Operation Mighty Convoy, will depart from Teddington, London at 8am on Friday April 28th. The journey will take the convoy through the Eurotunnel to Calais, through France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Poland and then into Ukraine.

We at Guido wish them all the best in the struggle against Putin. Slava Ukraini!