Jolyon has a book out today, and Guido has been sent the one chapter anyone will actually want to read. While it’s by no means Shakespeare, it is perhaps the most entertaining six pages of prose to be published in recent history. This is the day Jolyon bludgeoned that innocent fox, told from the perspective of the killer himself…

“I got out of bed, looked out the window, and saw a fox racing around the Eglu. This was not the first such raid – hence the double perimeter – but it was the first time a fox had breached the poultry netting. It was now trying to work out how to breach the Eglu. I got out of bed and put on one of the unisex traditional cotton dressing robes we had acquired on a visit to my wife’s family in Java, the Indonesian word for which is ‘kimono‘.”

Guido was hooked by this point already, even if Jolyon does seem to get out of bed twice within four sentences. It gets better…