Mark Oaten, a former Liberal Democrat frontbencher who resigned amid scandal, is looking to make his electoral return in the upcoming local elections. The Lib Dems’ former Home Affairs spokesman, who made it into Guido’s A-Z of Lib Dem scandal, was forced to resign after he was exposed for his three-in-a-bed rent boy sessions. The News of the World reported he made requests “too revolting to describe”. Guido did think it would take longer to find a candidate with sexual proclivities so exotic as to rival Chris Mawby.

Oaten intends to stand in Severn Vale ward in South Gloucestershire – a seat where the Lib Dems came second in 2019. It’s certainly a result to watch on election night, though not everyone is excited for Mark’s comeback. As a local co-conspirator puts it, he is “truly an unflushable turd”.