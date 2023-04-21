Alex Chalk replaces Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary. James Cartlidge has been appointed to his former position as a Minister in the MoD, whilst Gareth Davies is made Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury. Oliver Dowden has also taken up the role of Deputy Prime Minister. Chalk up.

The government has also outlined plans for appointments to cover the maternity leave of Michelle Donelan and Julia Lopez:

Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as a Minister on Leave (Secretary of State);

Rt Hon Chloe Smith MP as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology;

Julia Lopez MP as a Minister on Leave (Minister of State);

Rt Hon Sir John Whittingdale OBE MP as a Minister of State jointly in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

