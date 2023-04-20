New Poll Proves Westminster is Full of Sh*t

People in Westminster spend more time coming out with crap than in any other part of the country. This finding comes from a poll of 140,000, conducted with Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch as part of The Big Poo Review. Westminster residents spend an average of six minutes on the toilet – two minutes more than the national average.

The Big Poo Review, officially the world’s largest-ever bowel habit survey, revealed:

The average person in the UK poos at least once a day (1.66)

One in 400 poo less than once a week – a figure that seems incredible.

1% poo more than four times per day

We spend an average of four minutes on the toilet when going for a poo

As Angela Rippon puts it in her report, “In this borough, forget about Number 10, it’s all about number two”.