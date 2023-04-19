Nicola Sturgeon could be next in line to face arrest in the SNP finance probe. SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was released without charge last night – pending further investigation – after Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell faced the same fate. Senior SNP figures are now preparing for Sturgeon’s “inevitable” arrest, according to reports in The Times. Another SNP political said “They’ve interviewed witnesses and now they are on to suspects. It was the small fry and now it’s the big people”. Sturgeon is the only senior SNP figure named on their accounts yet to be arrested.

Sturgeon has not yet spoken to police, though it has been reported that she intends to fully co-operate with any investigation. She isn’t in the Scottish Parliament this week – apparently to avoid overshadowing Humza Yousaf. As if the only SNP story anybody is talking about is Yousaf’s agenda…

A Sturgeon arrest could raise yet further questions of the legitimacy of continuity candidate Humza Yousaf’s election. Reports suggest that Peter Murrell had expedited the contest, which followed Sturgeon’s already unexpected resignation. The timing is suspect to say the least. In other news, Kate Forbes has just given an interview to the BBC.