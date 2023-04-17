Good Monday morning. Jolyon has lost again. The latest defeat took place in the Supreme Court, where Jolyon and the Good Law Project were trying to overturn their two previous losses over government use of WhatsApp and private email servers. Their attempt to take the case to the Supreme Court was dismissed “because the application does not raise an arguable point of law”.

Jolyon’s bad news gets even worse: the Good Law Project have also been ordered to pay the government’s costs for the application. At least he managed to raise over £180,000 from his loyal supporters for this case alone – although that was £20,000 less than he’d hoped.

For all Jolyon’s talk of “transparency”, at time of going to pixel, this latest defeat is nowhere to be seen on the “news” section of the Good Law Project’s website. It’s not as if they just haven’t had the time: they lost on 13th April, yet still blogged about another case on the 14th. You’re either in front of Guido, or you are behind…