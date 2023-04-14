The BBC has a new website

“BBC Worklife’s mission is to inform, inspire and empower readers to live a more fulfilling life personally, within their relationships and in their workplaces. We guide readers through the biggest issues of how to work, how to live and how to think today. “

Guido doesn’t want the BBC to guide him in “how to think today”. He would be happier with them providing entertainment and unbiased news.

Instead the BBC licence payer is funding the following articles:

It reads like a woke advice site for unhappy millennials who hate working, their lives and need “the tools we need to take charge of our own happiness”. Cosmo for millennials.

Guido is trying to understand the strapline mission statement: “A global solutions-based approach to the subject of inequality, highlighting the people, places and ideas that are trying to make these issues a thing of the past.” Which seems ridiculously ambitious and very political.

Some of us think inequality is a good thing. As Boris once put it

“I don’t believe that economic equality is possible; indeed, some measure of inequality is essential for the spirit of envy and keeping up with the Joneses that is, like greed, a valuable spur to economic activity.”

Guido emailed the editor, Meredith Turits, to ask her how in terms of the BBC’s charter commitment to impartiality, making inequality “a thing of the past” is compatible with a politically neutral outlook? Given that many BBC licence fee payers believe that inequality is essential to drive progress in that it incentivises people who aspire to better themselves, would making inequality “a thing of the past” not crush incentives and reduce aspirational drive? Given the workplace emphasis of the website, how would Meredith counter the argument that inequality is necessary to encourage entrepreneurs to take risk and set up a new business? At the time of going to pixel we haven’t got a response.

Connecticut based Meredith seems like a nice person. Her Twitter feed is that of a privileged Ivy League East Coast American liberal’s clichés, full of dread about sitting next to a Trump supporter on a flight and horror at Melania Trump’s fashion choices – just what you would expect. Why are BBC licence fee payers funding a dreary, self-indulgent website like this?