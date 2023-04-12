Truss Rips “Corporate Establishment” For Downfall

Liz Truss is currently up in front of the Heritage Foundation in Washington, delivering this year’s Margaret Thatcher Freedom Lecture. She’s hardly pulling her punches over what went wrong in those infamous 49 days:

“My tax cuts… faced coordinated resistance. And we didn’t just face coordinated resistance from within the Conservative Party, or even inside the British corporate establishment. We faced it from the IMF, and even President Biden. So, my warning to you here today is it’s not enough just to have the right ideas. It’s not enough even to have broad support for those ideas. We need to be able to take on those who resist change, and who don’t want change. And we need to be able to ensure that we’re winning the argument enough to do that…”

Presumably her part in winning that argument was sacking Kwasi Kwarteng, appointing Jeremy Hunt, and then claiming hiking corporation tax was justified because it would “raise £18 billion a year”…