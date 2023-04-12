Yesterday Guido reported on LibDem council candidate Fezan Khalid, who accused the Board of Deputies of British Jews of orchestrating Corbyn’s suspension from Labour, and shared a detailed post claiming “Anti-semitism is a complete fraud”. Fezan is hoping to earn the votes of the people of Rochdale next month.

Khalid has since deleted the posts and seemingly vanished from social media. As for his political ambitions, a LibDem spokesperson told Guido “a complaint has been made and this is being looked into under the party’s independent complaints system.” Guido asked if that means Khalid has been suspended from the party: at the time of going to pixel, the LibDem press office hasn’t given an answer to that question. The party’s Rochdale branch aren’t picking up the phone. The deadline to withdraw a candidate passed last week (April 4), so he’ll be on the ballot next month as the “Liberal” Democrat candidate even if he’s “being looked into” by some nebulous complaints body…