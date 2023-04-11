The government has today confirmed the appointment of economist Megan Greene to the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) – the body in control of setting interest rates. Co-conspirators will no doubt be shocked to learn that Jeremy Hunt has opted for a remain-supporting, World Economic Forum attending, new elite establishment luvvie as his pick. Below is just a snapshot of the expert analysis Megan brings as one of the leading determinants of Britain’s monetary policy…

If such cutting edge insight wasn’t predictable, lauding praise on John Bercow wasn’t expected…

Megan will start her three year term on the MPC in July. Jeremy Hunt commented on her appointment:

“Megan Greene’s wide experience across financial markets and the real economy will bring valuable new expertise to the MPC. I am delighted to appoint her to this role and look forward to seeing her contribution to policymaking in the coming years.”

Economic establishment consensus types won’t turbo-charge the economy…