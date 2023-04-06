LBC’s longstanding Political Editor Theo Usherwood has announced he’s standing down for family reasons, leaving a gap at the top of the station’s news team. LBC has grown massively in the last few years, with Global willing to stump up serious cash for the likes of Andrew Marr, Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall. Not to mention the pocket change for David Lammy…

The question of who might replace Usherwood, or at least become the latest hack to join the Global roster on a lucrative contract, is already doing the rounds. An internal appointment is being considered. Guido hears Lewis Goodall was offered the role, although he’s turned it down because he’s much happier (and probably better remunerated) hosting the News Agents. Ben Kentish, considered a rising star and currently the station’s Westminster Editor, is also a potential candidate. Then there are the external options…

Kate Ferguson was reportedly in Global’s sights, although she only took on the Political Editor gig at the Sun on Sunday last summer. Martine Croxall, who presented her final BBC News bulletin last Friday, was spotted at the station’s Leicester Square headquarters recently – though she’s a newsreader, not a political reporter. She is, at least, looking for more work after being axed from the BBC News primary lineup. The biggest name Guido hears the top brass have an interest in, however, does have the requisite experience on the political beat. Sky’s Sam Coates was spotted by a co-conspirator in the Global offices this week, though when Guido called Sam he made it very clear he is not commenting… could he be after the big money broadcast / podcast package?