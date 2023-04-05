100 days* have passed since James Forsyth left the Spectator to join Number 10 as Rishi’s Political Secretary. When he joined, Rishi’s personal polling was in the gutter at 36%, Labour were riding high, and the mood was sour. While Labour are still comfortably ahead and the commentariat still mostly see the election as a foregone conclusion, Guido couldn’t help noticing a trend since Forsyth left 22 Old Queen Street for Downing Street: the polls are shifting, the mood is improving, and the narrative is (slowly) changing…

So far this year, Downing Street will count the Windsor Framework, joining CPTPP, the Budget, and the Illegal Migrant Bill as wins for the Sunak-Forsyth administration. At the very least, Forsyth is doing his job at keeping the hitherto simmering and sometimes boiling over parliamentary party under control and no doubt proving helpful in dealing with the media – Guido wouldn’t know. Rishi’s tribute to Nigel Lawson in the Spectator had a familiar tone…

*102 to be precise.