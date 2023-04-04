After The Times this morning published YouGov polling that cast doubt on any positive perceptions of Sir Keir’s leadership, yet more evidence has emerged of Keir’s underwhelming impact. In the latest release from Ipsos, Keir Starmer’s net personal satisfaction fell by a whopping 8% – his net satisfaction is now at -20%. Even 45% of Labour voters are dissatisfied. If Sir Keir were to win the next election, it would make him the most unpopular opposition leader to do so in recent history…

The Labour leader’s polling problems don’t end there. On the all-important question of who would make the best (in this case, “most capable”) Prime Minister – often seen as a determinant of election results – Rishi Sunak now has a narrow lead over Keir Starmer. Rishi last led on this question in November.