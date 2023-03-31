In a week where the government announced a ban on Nitrous Oxide, public support for cannabis legalisation remains high. New polling, conducted by Omnisis finds that 55% of British voters support legalisation – under a third want to maintain the status quo. Support for legalisation was found across all age groups. Even Conservative voters were more in favour than against.

The poll also asked voters to rank which substances were most damaging to public health – cocaine came out top, followed by alcohol, then tobacco and weed. Laughing Gas came in last place, with just 6% ranking it as the most dangerous. The government’s crackdown is misplaced.