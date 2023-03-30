Labour Senedd Member Calls For GB News Ban

Beyond just providing tampons in male toilets, Welsh Labour seem intent on further strengthening the Senedd’s safe space credentials. Jenny Rathbone yesterday called for a ban on GB News from the estate:

“On a wider issue, GB News, which has been found in breach of Ofcom guidelines around COVID vaccines, has many items broadcasting disinformation or hateful views, and it’s currently broadcast on our internal televisions. I just wondered if any thought had been given to whether it was appropriate for an organisation that might continue to disseminate disinformation to be broadcast through our systems to our staff and Members.”

If Jenny really wanted to stamp out harmful language, perhaps she should start closer to home…