The Commons Standards Committee has recommended that disgraced Ex- SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should face a 30 day Commons suspension for Covid rule breaches. This paves the way for a by-election in her Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency. The seat is a Labour target, currently forecast to change hands.

Guido notes the Tories on the Committee, some of whom also sit on Boris’s Kangaroo Court, voted against the sanction. They instead opted for a 9 day suspension. Just short of the threshold for an automatic by-election…

