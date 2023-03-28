Labour National Executive Committee Passes Starmer’s Motion to Block Corbyn mdi-fullscreen

Labour’s National Executive Committee has voted to pass Keir Starmer’s motion to block Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a Labour candidate at the next election. The motion passed 22 votes to 12.

Guido’s old enough to remember when the Starmer of 2020 said selections needed to be more “democratic“:

With friends like these, Jeremy…

UPDATE:  The Islington North Labour Party makes the exact same point:

Solidarity comrades!
