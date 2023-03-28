Labour’s National Executive Committee has voted to pass Keir Starmer’s motion to block Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a Labour candidate at the next election. The motion passed 22 votes to 12.
Guido’s old enough to remember when the Starmer of 2020 said selections needed to be more “democratic“:
The selections for Labour candidates needs to be more democratic and we should end NEC impositions of candidates. Local Party members should select their candidates for every election.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 4, 2020
With friends like these, Jeremy…
UPDATE: The Islington North Labour Party makes the exact same point:
Solidarity comrades!