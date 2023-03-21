As if the SNP leadership farce couldn’t get any worse, the party has now been accused of attempting to delay the First Minister’s Questions session for nearly a month to give the new leader “time to prepare” – despite Sturgeon herself performing just a day after becoming First Minister in 2014…

The proposal was brought forward this morning by George Adam, the SNP’s business minister, with opposition parties submitting complaints to Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone this afternoon. The session will now go ahead as usual. Scottish Conservative chief whip Alexander Burnett said:

“Nicola Sturgeon did her first FMQs on November 20, 2014, the day after becoming First Minister. But this cowardly move tells you everything about the current state of the SNP. The leadership election has revealed a party in the grip of a civil war. The candidates have been kicking lumps out of each other, trashing Nicola Sturgeon’s record and questioning the integrity of the election itself, while the SNP’s chief executive and top spin doctor have resigned for lying to the media and party members.”

Must be those “growing pains” Sturgeon mentioned yesterday…