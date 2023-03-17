Mark your calendars: the seat selection showdown between Suella Braverman and Flick Drummond will take place on April 5, Guido is told. The fight for the new Fareham and Waterlooville constituency has caused CCHQ major headaches since the start of the year, with the process originally supposed to have been wrapped up in January. It was paused while the party tried to figure out how to save Suella, who’s by no means guaranteed to beat Flick to the seat. If she loses in Fareham and Waterlooville, her second preference is the new Hamble Valley constituency, where she will face Paul Holmes. Let the Battle of Waterlooville commence…