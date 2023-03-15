Read in Full: Spring Budget 2023

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘You will be worse off than you were last year’ is the message. GDP per capita is forecast to fall 0.8% and GDP 0.2%, Consumer Price Inflation is estimated to be 6.1% this year, and unemployment will rise slightly to 4.1% (3.7%). As has been the case since 2010, the Treasury is forecasting falling debt and deficit in the future that never comes. The OBR reckons we’ll have a short, shallow downturn. Sterling is down and gilts are up – though the markets are more concerned about a potential collapse of Credit Suisse and a banking crisis contagion. Look on the bright side, beer duty on your pub pint is down…