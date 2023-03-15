Jeremy Hunt has completed his hour-long budget statement. Here are the headlines…

Employment

Hunt will abolish the lifetime allowance on pensions savings.

Increase to pensions annual tax free allowance of 50% – from £40,000 to 60,000.

New type of apprenticeship targeted at over 50s, to apply alongside “skills boot camps”.

Enhancing DWP’s midlife MOT strategy – will reach 40,000 people instead of 8,000 at present.

Universal Credit sanctions will be applied more rigorously to those on who fail to meet job search requirements.

Doubling care relief threshold, giving £450 average tax cut to qualified carers.

Universal support scheme to boost disabled employment – worth £4,000 per person and open to 50,000 when fully rolled out.

£600 incentives for people who sign up for childminding.

Hunt hopes all schools will offer wraparound care from 8am to 6pm by 2026.

30 hours of free childcare for every child over the age of 9 months – worth £6,000 per year on average. To be introduced in stages.

Industrial Strategy

12 new investment zones, including at least one in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. £80 million in support to catalyse “new innovation clusters”.

£400 million for new levelling up partnerships.

Third round of levelling up find will provide £1 billion more to community projects and infrastructure.

£8.8 billion funding over 5 years in next round of City Region transport settlements.

Extra £200 million funding to fix potholes.

Hunt commits to April corporation tax rise.

Will introduce new policy of full capital expensing for next three years. Investments can be deducted from taxable profits – a tax cut worth £9 billion a year.

£20 billion in support for development of carbon capture and storage.

Nuclear power will be classed as environmentally sustainable – giving it access to the same investment incentives as renewables.

Hunt announces the launch of Great British Nuclear to provide 25% of electricity by 2050.

Defence

£5 billion in funding for defence. Will add £11 billion to defence over the next five years – to 2.25% GDP by 2025 and 2.5% when circumstances allow.

£30 million to support the Office for Veterans Affairs.

Cost of Living

Government will continue the £2,500 energy price cap for another three months.

The cost of energy pre-payment meters will be brought into line with direct debit payments.

£63 million fund to keep swimming pools afloat in wake of high energy costs.

Duty on draft beer sold in pubs frozen.

Fuel duty to remain frozen. 5p cut in the price of petrol will remain intact.

Economic Forecasts