Suella “Disappointed” as Gary Lineker Falls Foul of BBC Bosses

Suella Braverman has weighed in on Gary Lineker’s out-of-touch comments on her immigration policy. The BBC have today told the Telegraph they will speak to Lineker so he’s “reminded of his responsibilities on social media” after he said the government’s plans to counter small boats were “not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s”. On GB News this morning, Suella said:

“I’m disappointed about Gary Lineker’s attempt to somehow equate my bill with 1930s Germany. I don’t think that comparison is fair or appropriate, but what I believe is that I’ve won the moral argument already. I believe that this is what the British people want.”

Lineker’s point is not a strong one, the problem with 1930s Germany wasn’t that people were trying to get into Germany….