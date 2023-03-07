Now then, Guido hears Tory Party Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson is in talks for his own weekly show on GB News. Having appeared on the channel numerous times in the last 18 months, the Red Wall Rottweiler has caught the eye of the top brass, and may now join the line-up on Fridays. He’s already a regular guest on Dan Wootton’s show, where he hosts “The Real World with Lee Anderson“. One GB News source says CEO Angelos Frangopoulos is “very keen” to give him his own slot…

If all goes to plan, Lee would join fellow Tory MPs Esther McVey, Philip Davies, and Jacob Rees-Mogg on the channel. He’d also reunite with his old boss, ex-Labour MP Gloria De Piero…

UPDATE: Lee confirms he’s to join the channel: