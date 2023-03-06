Pippa Crerar is reporting this morning that “at least half a dozen Boris Johnson loyalists” have put in requests for urgent questions over Sue Gray’s appointment as Starmer’s Chief of Staff. The Sunday papers heard similarly. Guido’s spoken to Tory MPs today who say that Crerar is “wide of the mark” and the real number is “significantly” higher than the “half a dozen” that’s been alleged. One told Guido that “it’s not just loyalists, it’s not just people who were sympathetic to Boris” who are agitating; MPs across the party, including those who opposed him, are angry over Gray’s appointment. All eyes on Lindsay Hoyle, who decides whether to accept the questions at 3.30 this afternoon Starmer’s performance on LBC this morning hasn’t done any favours. “There’s nothing improper” he claimed, squirming in his chair…

UPDATE: The Speaker has granted Robert Buckland an urgent question on Sue Gray’s appointment this afternoon. Stay tuned…