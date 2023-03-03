WATCH: Neil Coyle’s Full Commons Apology After Bullying and Harassment Claims Upheld

In a personal statement to the Commons, Neil Coyle offered a “sincere” apology to his complainants, constituents and local Labour Party. It came after two complaints of bullying and harassment were upheld by the Independent Expert Panel. Neil accepted the panel’s punishment “on the chin” and spoke about his work on self-improvement, including undergoing unconscious bias training and going a year sober. Neil added that “two of my brothers have Chinese wives and I have two Chinese nieces and a nephew. I also need to show them this was an aberration”.