Whilst one swallow does not a summer make, Downing Street will be hoping the positive reception for the Northern Ireland deal, following on from encouraging economic news, could mean that “the bottom” is in for Rishi’s popularity. YouGov’s latest polling shows a definite uptick for him.

As inflation subsides, the annual winter NHS crisis recedes and the economy rebounds from the Ukraine shock, Rishi’s ratings – whilst still negative – appear to have bottomed. The Tories have been some 20 points behind Labour for months now. Could that be about to change?