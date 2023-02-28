After over two hours selling the Windsor Framework to the Commons last night, Rishi has crossed the Irish Sea this morning to do the same in Northern Ireland. It’ll be a whistle stop tour meeting small business owners and shaking hands before quickly jetting back to Westminster to face the 1922 Committee at 5pm. A lot to pack in…

While plenty of Tory MPs are publicly backing the deal – almost every newspaper splashes a celebratory headline – there are still two key groups yet to play their hands: the DUP and the ERG. This morning DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson offered only a lukewarm response on the Today Programme, claiming “I have said progress has been made, we continue to have some concerns”. He claimed the party still needs time to review the full text, though hastened to add “we are reasonable people”. David Davis told GB News he expects them to abstain…

The ERG, meanwhile, will hold a full plenary meeting this evening at 6pm to decide their response. Mark Francois called the meeting last night just as the full text was published. One MP told Guido they are “agnostic”, although ultimately expect them to back it… Guido’s not sure there won’t be some holdouts.