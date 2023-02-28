Police Scotland Raise Funds For LGBT Charity It’s Investigating mdi-fullscreen

Police Scotland have come under fire for fundraising and supporting the charity LGBT Youth Scotland (LGBTYS), while also dealing with complaints about and conducting an investigation into the charity over historical grooming claims. 

Members of the Scottish LGBTI Police Association have been “running, walking, cycling, skating & donating” to the LGBTYS charity’s Purple Friday appeal, as opposed to offering an update on their ongoing inquiries into the case of a charity worker suspended over abuse claims.

In December 2022, the charity referred itself to the police for investigation over historical grooming claims. A month later, an employee was suspended after Sam Cowie, now 28, publicly said he had been raped and sexually assaulted by strangers as a result of safeguarding issues at LGBTYS. Cowie was furious about Police Scotland’s continued endorsement: 

In 2009, the former chief executive of LGBT Youth Scotland, James Rennie, was convicted of being the ringleader of Scotland’s biggest paedophile network.

A selection of doting SNP MSPs have also endorsed the charity including leadership candidate Humza Yousaf, David Torrance, Colette Stevenson, Kaukab Stewart and Nicola Sturgeon posted a heartfelt video message. The police should be less focused on “running, walking, cycling, skating & donating” for LGBTYS and more focused on investigating them. 
