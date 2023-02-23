Home Office minister Robert Jenrick has been caught speeding again, just five months after last flouting the limit. Speed cameras filmed the senior minister bombing it down the M1 at 68 mph in a 40 zone at 11.30pm after appearing on Any Questions at Wakefield Cathedral. The police on the other hand have no questions – the CCTV was bang to rights…

The second speeding indiscretion was booked on August 5 last year, just five months after he received a fine and three points for speeding in the same Land Rover on the A40. He now faces a driving ban…

Jenrick’s need for speed comes just three months after his fellow minister Tom Tugendhat was whacked with a six-moth driving ban for using his phone at the wheel. Tory grandee Lord Soames also faces a driving ban after being caught speeding at the end of January. When the public asked for conviction politicians…