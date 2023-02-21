Fresh from sarcastically slagging off Boris for doing a “really testing interview” with Nadine Dorris, Keir Starmer took the opportunity of his appearance on Matt Forde’s Political Party Podcast to break from his typically dour demeanour – he even deployed a political impersonation. Keir’s portrayal really captured the essence of his subject, even Guido was impressed. Admittedly, he could have set his sights on a more ambitious target. He gave an impression of… himself.

Starmer responded to Forde’s own impression – somewhat lacking by comparison – by pronouncing “the Metropolitan Police” in characteristic fashion. After Matt asked Starmer for a judgment of his own impression, one attendee heckled, “very nasal”. Guido isn’t quite sure who the heckler had in mind.