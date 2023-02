Austrian eco-loons, along the lines of Just Stop Oil or Insulate Britain, are gluing themselves to gantries only to then complain that the police aren’t rescuing them quickly enough. Letzte Generation Österreich, who recently threw oil over a Gustav Klimt painting in Vienna, glued themselves to a motorway gantry this morning. By 09.30 they were complaining the police had left them behind…

They later added, “The police were present but deliberately left them behind”. Well well well, if it isn’t the consequences of dein own actions…