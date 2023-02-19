The revenge of the membership continues. Prominent anti-Boris activist Damian Green has been rejected by the new Weald of Kent Constituency Executive as their candidate. Originally neighbouring MP Helen Grant had put her name forward as well. After a conversation with Damian Green, presumably to agree a stitch up for another neighbouring seat, she withdrew her candidature. Despite knocking out the competition things did not pan out well for the super-wet Damian.

The chair of the One Nation Caucus- which claims the support of a third Tory MPs – was active in efforts to destabilise and dethrone Boris. According to Guido sources this was the main factor in his rejection as a candidate after a quarter of a century in parliament. Neither his penchant for watching porn in the office or inappropriate handsy behaviour with young woman were to blame for his downfall according to a Guido source. The selection of an MP now has to go to the wider constituency membership and Green will not be precluded from putting his name forward. It would be unwise of him to do so unless he wants more humiliation.

This follows the rejection of Sally Ann-Hart, another prominent anti-Boris MP. The members revolt is real and the disenchantment with “them” is widespread. The membership voted for Boris, they voted for Liz. They got Rishi forced on them by the parliamentary party.