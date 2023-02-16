The Speccie’s already called out the hypocrisy of Starmer’s Labour attacking the Tory government for wasting taxpayer cash, despite he himself enjoying a £160,000 chauffeured car service during his years at the helm of the Crown Prosecution Service. It turns out that wasn’t the only questionable spending at the CPS during Starmer’s time there…
Sir Keir, as he never ceases to remind us, was Director of Public Prosecutions from November 2008 to November 2013. Despite the public body spending thousands via procurement cards during this time, it’s remarkably hard to view the data thanks to the CPS website having taken down the records. Thankfully Wayback Machine was around to help Guido out.
During Sir Keir’s time at the body’s helm there’s much of the same GPC spending by the CPS that Labour’s attacking the Tories over:
In March 2012, Starmer’s CPS spent a modest £649.90 on refreshments from Pret a Manger.
Dominic Raab would be proud…