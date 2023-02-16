The Speccie’s already called out the hypocrisy of Starmer’s Labour attacking the Tory government for wasting taxpayer cash, despite he himself enjoying a £160,000 chauffeured car service during his years at the helm of the Crown Prosecution Service. It turns out that wasn’t the only questionable spending at the CPS during Starmer’s time there…

Sir Keir, as he never ceases to remind us, was Director of Public Prosecutions from November 2008 to November 2013. Despite the public body spending thousands via procurement cards during this time, it’s remarkably hard to view the data thanks to the CPS website having taken down the records. Thankfully Wayback Machine was around to help Guido out.

During Sir Keir’s time at the body’s helm there’s much of the same GPC spending by the CPS that Labour’s attacking the Tories over:

£723.51 on “ergonomic furniture”

£2,043.36 on Hotel Rooms at the Bel Air Hotel for a conference in Bruges

£1,036.53 on a TV and DVD unit from ASDA

£559.30 on Christmas cards

£7,014 on hotel accommodation for non-CPS staff at a four-star central London hotel, despite many cheaper options being close by

£770.84 on an HD video camera from Comet

£531.50 on robes and tabs for higher court advocates from the ultra-snooty Ede & Ravenscroft outfitter to the Bullingdon Club as befits a privately educated a knight of the realm.

In March 2012, Starmer’s CPS spent a modest £649.90 on refreshments from Pret a Manger.

Dominic Raab would be proud…