More shocking allegations have emerged against the hard-staring villain that is the Deputy Prime Minister. Now, having already been accused of “microaggressions“, Dominic Raab is fending off claims that he is “unpleasant” from civil servants quoted in the Financial Times. At least one of whom apparently only decided Raab had bullied them with the benefit of “hindsight”…

According to civil servants speaking to the FT, Raab “gets uncontrollably angry at minor things“, such as not sorting out documents as instructed, or “‘freezing out’ officials who had given the “wrong” advice during meetings”. One official refused to even elaborate on any particular incident, instead assuring readers that Raab’s actions were simply “devastating”.

One senior civil servant does at least acknowledge that all this has gotten out of hand:

“He was demanding, a stickler for grammar, he could be a bit short. You could certainly tell if he wasn’t happy. But that’s a million miles from bullying… I’m sure some civil servants . . . have found the work too stressful. But it’s meant to be a Rolls-Royce service.”

The FT also reveals Raab has an “unusual” approach to reviewing mandarins’ policy papers: grading them on a scale of one to four. Civil servants having their work properly scrutinised? Send Dom to The Hague…