The Delyn Tory association, formally of disgraced MP Rob Roberts, has been placed into special measures after going into significant debt. At last year’s AGM the problem with the North West Wales Association’s finances was flagged, however there was no subsequent indication that the party’s officers were urgently tackling the matter. Guido has a feeling the Tories might be on course to lose Delyn to Labour…

The problems with the local association were taken to the national Conservative Party Board, who met a fortnight ago to save the branch. As part of the emergency medicine, the board has sacked all the officers of the Delyn Conservative Association, as well as placed the Delyn Conservative Association into ‘Supported Association’ status.

An email sent to local members makes a point of clarifying none of this was orchestrated by CCHQ, which does not have the power to remove association officers, nor put local branches into special measures. Having a suspended MP for so many years probably doesn’t help with donations or membership retention…