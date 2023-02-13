Douglas Ross Responds to Celtic Banner: “I Don’t Think Anyone Could Have Missed It”

Scottish Tory Leader Douglas Ross has responded to the massive banner that was unfurled halfway through a Celtic match at the weekend, which he was assistant refereeing. The banner in question read “VAR Decision: Douglas Ross is a C***.” The fans accompanied the banner with a catchy rendition of “If you hate the f****** Tories clap your hands”.

Celtic fans unfurled this banner whilst Douglas Ross was running the line opposite them during their game against St Mirren yesterday.



Speaking to Northsound News the Tory leader – who’s been having some luck in the polls given Sturgeon’s recent self-enforced implosion over Trans rights – said “I saw the banner being unveiled, I don’t think anyone could have not seen it given the size it was.”

“Look, others are looking into this but my focus is to get my decisions right. On the day, I’m glad my decisions were correct. We had a good Scottish Cup tie, six goals, competitive up until a sending off, but my focus is on the pitch and others can make comments about my role as a referee and a politician. But for 90 minutes, my focus is on the football.”

