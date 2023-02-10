With Scottish prisons already binning Sturgeon’s trans self-ID policy – criminals will now, shockingly, be imprisoned according to their biological sex – new polling from UnHerd reveals just how wide of the mark the SNP are on this issue with Scottish voters. As if seeing support for independence drop from 53% to 47% in just a month wasn’t enough…

According to the new data, almost all the constituencies with the lowest levels of support for radical gender politics are concentrated in Scotland. While there is a general level of sympathy and support for trans people across Britain, with only 24% of voters disagreeing with the claim “people should be able to identify as being of a different gender from the one they had recorded at birth”, the question of whether trans women should be able to use women’s-only spaces, or compete in women’s sport, paints a different picture. In Scotland, 45% of voters oppose allowing trans women in those spaces, compared with 32% who support it…

All but one of the top 10 constituencies opposed to allowing trans women in female changing rooms are Scottish. The issue doesn’t even cut cleanly across a left-right axis. In other words, the longer Sturgeon goes down this rabbit hole, the more damaging it will be for her…