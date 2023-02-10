Rishi’s soon to be even more punitive corporation tax rates are the reason for AstraZeneca choosing Ireland for its new manufacturing facility instead of the UK, according to its CEO Pascal Soriot. Not Brexit, just self-imposed, self-harming, competitiveness crushing…

AstraZeneca originally wanted to make a $360 million investment in the UK, however Soriot told journalists yesterday that Rishi and Hunt’s “tax rate was discouraging”.

They’re not the only ones. Last week GSK warned that Britain is at a “tipping point” if the right decisions aren’t taken soon, and Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said the UK is at risk of causing long-term damage to its life science sector. It turns out rearranging the deck chairs by creating a new ‘department for science’ isn’t enough, actual pro-growth policies are required…