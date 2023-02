Newsnight has filmed a witness protection-style interview with a “former senior civil servant who worked closely with Dominic Raab.” The charge sheet gets even longer…

The whistleblower’s allegations include:

Hard staring

Raising his voice

Cutting people short

Telling people to stop talking

Long silences

“Microaggressions”

He did clarify, however, that this disgraceful behaviour didn’t include swearing. Yet more damning evidence…