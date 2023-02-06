WATCH: Sturgeon She/Hers on the Side of Caution…

Credit to the Herald’s Tom Gordon for volunteering to send Nicola Sturgeon on her now-daily tailspin over double rapist Isla Bryson:

Gordon: …I think you just referred to Isla Bryson using ‘her’, does that mean you do in fact think she is a woman?

Sturgeon: “Don’t read anything into… I am trying to, rationally… look… what I’m trying to do is address the issues rather than take it into […] headline-generating. I’m trying to rationally deal with the issues that arise here. And that’s what I’ll continue to try to do.

Gordon: Why did you say that?

Sturgeon: I… you remember… I’ll take your word for it. What I’m saying is Isla Bryson calls herself a woman, but what I am trying to say is in the context of the prison service, that is not the relevant factor here…”