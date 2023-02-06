This weekend brought more tales of Dominic Raab’s reign of terror across Whitehall. As if weaponising cherry tomatoes wasn’t damning enough, this morning the Deputy Prime Minister is fending off accusations that would lead any self-respecting politician to consider their position. Below is a list of Raab’s crimes so far:

Calling junior ministers “JMs“. They are of course “Ministers of the Crown”.

Not recognising Nish Kumar.

Moving forward meetings.

Disagreeing with Gina Miller on Question Time.

Expecting high standards, even of junior civil servants.

civil servants. Being “icy” with staff.

Demanding revisions to poor-quality work. At one point saying “this isn’t good enough”.

Insisting on precise spelling and grammar on official documents.

So far, these complaints suggest Raab expects professionalism from civil servants working at the highest levels of government, and once upset Gina Miller for the crime of calling out her nonsense. If he really is the pantomime villain the press is trying to paint a picture of, they must be withholding the genuinely serious evidence...