WATCH: London Assembly Descends Into Shouting Match as Sadiq Claims Tories “Don’t Care” About Children Dying

Questions to the Mayor over in City Hall have just descended into chaos in the last few minutes, with Sadiq making the wild claim that the Tories somehow “don’t care” about dying children… because they don’t support his ULEZ expansion. Grab the popcorn…

“The Conservatives clearly do not care about our children developing permanently stunted lungs and premature deaths in our city […] they’re in the pocket of vested interests…”

The meeting immediately fell to pieces, with furious Tory AM Emma Best member attacking Sadiq for suggesting she doesn’t care about the health of her own children.

The Tory leader in the assembly, Susan Hall, also sparked a major row with the chair as she flung a tirade at Sadiq without asking a question.

Genuinely much more enjoyable than any Commons scenes from the last few months…