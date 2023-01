Guido was disappointed to see that, despite arriving in the seaside town of Morecambe with an army of photographers, Rishi turned down the opportunity to pose with the area’s most popular landmark – the statue of the eponymous Eric Morecambe. Thankfully, fun-loving Michael Gove leapt at the opportunity, and hit a wobbly pose alongside local MP David Morris. Michael’s used to being caught on the hop…