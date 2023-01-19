Ben Taylor has been promoted to editor of the Sunday Times, succeeding Emma Tucker, who’s leaving to become editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal. Taylor joined the Sunday Times in 2020 as the paper’s deputy editor, so this is an unsurprising step up. Krissi Murison, who’s currently the editor of the Sunday Times Magazine, has taken Taylor’s old job. News Corp chief Robert Thomson said:

“Ben Taylor is a principled journalist who will certainly hold contemporary elites to account. Individual freedoms are being challenged by intransigent institutions and there is an epidemic of wokery and quackery, so reporters and editors with the objective of being objective will necessarily play an increasingly important role in Britain and beyond.”

The (Sunday) Times They Are a-Changin’.