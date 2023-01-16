Jolyon has conceded his first loss of 2023. Having lasted an impressive 16 days with a clean sheet, this morning the High Court threw out the Good Law Project’s claim that NHS waiting times for gender reassignment treatment are unlawful. Like most of their cases, it was dismissed:

“It’s always disappointing to lose a case, especially when the loss impacts on people already discriminated against in society… Good Law Project went to court last November to challenge these unacceptably long waits. Sadly the judge decided that: “NHS England is doing all it can reasonably be expected to do to reduce waiting times”. Obviously, we disagree…”

Like clockwork, Jolyon is trying to overturn the decision via appeal. Three guesses for how that’s going to go…