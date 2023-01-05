Not content with whipping up a national frenzy over healthcare challenges faced worldwide, the BBC has found yet another global problem to pin on the government. The corporation is reporting on shortages of cold and flu medicines, leading with the headline “Cold medicine shortage blamed on lack of government planning”. It provides some insight into the prevailing views of BBC newsrooms when the solution to all supply problems is more government planning…
This is without mentioning that painting shortages as a uniquely British problem, arising primarily from a lack of planning, presents an inaccurate and over-simplistic picture of the problems at hand. Despite the BBC’s domestic attribution, such supply problems are far from isolated:
Yet again, the truth is a hard pill for the BBC to swallow…
Hat-tip: Christopher Snowdon